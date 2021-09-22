See David Foster's Cheeky Response to Katharine McPhee's Steamy Underwear Text

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

Someone call a doctor since we're pretty sure David Foster may have a little case of McPheever.



Katharine McPhee proved that things between her and her husband of over two years are still very spicy. On Sept. 21, the Country Comfort star took to her Instagram Story shared her husband's reaction to a little sultry photo she sent him. The singer captioned the screenshot of the text exchange, which included a pic of her posing on a bed in lingerie, "Texts with the husband @davidfoster."



Katharine, along with sending the photo to her other half, wrote, "I'm an underwear model now." And it's safe to say that her husband was more than thoroughly impressed since he replied with, "Vava vavA-voom," before proceeding to compliment Katharine on being a "hot mom." The singer gave birth to the couple's first child, Rennie, back in February.

"I tried you a bit ago, but you are obviously busy stripping!!," David continued with a laughing emoji. "You look amazing!!! Wow!!!" Taking the compliments from her husband in complete stride, Katharine responded, "Stripping indeed."