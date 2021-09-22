Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Fierce Scrabble Competitors in Adorable Photos

Watch : Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying bye, bye, bye to friendly competition as the pair recently did battle over a board game.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Jessica shared a photo to Instagram of husband Justin sitting across the table from her while they played what appeared to be a fairly intense bout of Scrabble. The pic showed Justin staring intently at the camera with his hands on his knees as he seemed to be getting into a take-no-prisoners state of mind.

"GAME ON @justintimberlake," Jessica, 39, captioned it, proving she was also not here to make friends.

Clearly, there was one big question on all of their fans' minds after she shared the pic: Who prevailed? In fact, even Jessica's former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell took to the comments section to ask, "Who won????"

Other social media users weighed in on the debate. "With that poker face from Jess .... I think she's the winner," one individual wrote. Another fan encouraged Jessica by commenting, "Slay him with his own song titles."