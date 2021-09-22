Police Find “No Known” Connection Between Brian Laundrie and Man on Surveillance Footage

Watch : Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22: Autopsy Reveals Manner of Death

One possible lead as to Brian Laundrie's whereabouts has resulted in a dead end.

The search for Gabby Petito's missing fiancé continues, with Florida police saying they will resume their efforts to find Laundrie on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Carlton Reserve.

On Sept. 21, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it investigated a report of a potential sighting in Baker, Fla., sharing a black-and-white photo that depicted a man carrying a backpack in a grassy and forested area.

The Sheriff's Office reposted the picture from a Facebook user named Sam Bass, who wrote on Sept. 20, "I'm not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie." The user added that authorities had been contacted.

Police did their "due diligence in response to this report," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. On Tuesday afternoon, they were "wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to also include nearby farmlands and a search by drone."