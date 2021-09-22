Willie Garson Dead at 57: Actor's Sex and the City Co-Stars and More React

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood stars are sharing their sorrow and disbelief over the loss of Sex and the City mainstay Willie Garson.

Willie, who appeared in countless projects throughout his successful career but is best known as Carrie Bradshaw's fashion-savvy confidante Stanford Blatch, has died at the age of 57. The actor, who also appeared on Friends, Supergirl, White Collar, Hawaii Five-0 and NYPD Blue, passed away after battling a "short illness," according to People.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, his son, Nathen Garson, announced the star's death in an Instagram post, writing in part, "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

In a statement released to E! News, a spokesperson for HBO and HBO Max mourned the passing of Willie, who had been spotted over the summer filming scenes as Stanford for HBO Max's highly anticipated SATC revival series, And Just Like That...