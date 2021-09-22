Willie Garson Spotted on Set of Sex and the City Reboot Just One Month Before His Death

There will never be another Willie Garson.
The actor, beloved for his performance as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the age of 57. Garson's son, Nathen Garsen, confirmed the news on Instagram, while HBO paid tribute in a touching statement shared with E! News.
"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," a spokesperson said. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."
Garson's cause of death was not immediately confirmed.
In the month leading up to his unexpected death, Garson was hard at work on set of HBO Max's SATC revival, which is titled And Just Like That. On Aug. 2, he and onscreen husband Mario Cantone were photographed filming scenes in black suits. Weeks prior, on July 24, Garson was costumed in one of Stanford's notoriously flamboyant ensembles for a scene with Cantone and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Cantone, who portrays Anthony Marentino on SATC, was among the first members of cast to publicly mourn Garson's death.
"I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner," he tweeted. "I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."
Evan Handler, who will reprise Harry Goldenblatt for And Just Like That, remembered the late actor as a "consummate funny man." He tweeted, "This is a tragedy for the entire #SATC #AJLT family, for Willie's family, and for the world. Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and - most importantly - a parent. My heart grieves for his son."
While it's not yet known how production on And Just Like That will proceed following his passing, fans of the series can rest assured that Garson's immeasurable spirit will be felt when the series premieres.
In June, Garson told Us Weekly of returning to Carrie Bradshaw's world, "It didn't hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday and it was, like, literally stepping into the shoes again. It was great. I was just telling my friends... that I probably was wearing about $200,000 worth of clothing yesterday. And it was right away and it was like, ‘Oh, this is us, here we are.'"