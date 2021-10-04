7 Things Vivica A. Fox Can't Live Without

We interviewed Vivica A. Fox because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Life is short, why not make it sweet?!
There's something to be said for Vivica A. Fox's exceptional work ethic. Whether acting on the big screen or producing your favorite TV movie, the Everyday I'm Hustling author is the definition of girl boss.
But if you've ever wondered how she does it all, E! News may have some answers. When sharing the products she can't live without, Vivica quickly praised Bean Box coffee for starting her day on the right note. As for her beauty secrets, the actress is happy to praise Aloisia Beauty for their products.
And before you assume Vivica is all work and no play, you better think again. Just explore the Boozy Bites and more items she recommended below.
Aloisia Beauty Restore Propolis Collagen Gel
"I love Aloisia Beauty's propolis collagen gel! It's plumping and soothing."
Keala's Hawaiian Coffee
When Vivica needs a coffee break, she loves Keala's Hawaiian Coffee. This Kona coffee shines as a bold and balanced medium roast with a smooth, pleasant body and hints of toasted coconut and passion fruit.
The Freedom Racerback Tank 2.0
"I've been loving this 'Freedom Tank' by SheBird. Who the heck wants to wear an underwire bra, anyways? I still want to look stylish while feeling comfortable, so I've become obsessed with this brand, which was was founded by three women (women creating products for women). They offer different styles of tops and dresses that have built-in-bras, so a lady can look cute AND while feeling supported. Amen to that!"
Boozy Bites Variety Pack
"This is my fave go-to for hostess gifts when visiting friends and fam!"
Parasympathetic Essential Oil Blend
"Self-care is very important for my mind and body. Essential oils are particularly important to help me find balance and the parasympathetic blend from Vibrant Blue Oils is one of my faves! I keep it in my purse, car and nightstand, so that I am always prepared. This particular blend keeps me balanced and well rested all week long, especially during these busy times."
Meat District Burgers
"These burgers are a crowd fave!" the actress shared after having them at her birthday party. "The quality and taste is so good you will love it! Trust me."
LaCroix LimonCello Sparkling Water
"Pamplemouse and Lemon are my go-to's when I need some bubbles. I love hydrating with LaCroix."
