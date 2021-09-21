Why Netflix's First Teaser for Britney Spears Documentary Already Has Fans Talking

Watch : Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to END Conservatorship

As anticipation grows for the first trailer of a new Britney Spears documentary titled Britney vs. Spears, the streaming service is giving fans a preview of what to expect.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Netflix shared an 18-second clip that featured what is reportedly a voicemail from Britney to a lawyer on Jan. 21, 2009 just after midnight.

"Hi, my name is Britney Spears," the speaker says. "I called you earlier. I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…" Before fans can hear any more, the audio goes out, and text on the screen teases that the full trailer will be coming out Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The preview suggests that Britney was trying to get out of her conservatorship more than a decade ago. As fans of the superstar know, it wasn't until this month that Britney's father Jamie Spears submitted a petition to end the conservatorship.