Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pledge $1 Million Grant to ACLU and NAACP Defense Fund

"We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together," Ryan Reynolds shared on Twitter, after announcing his and Blake Lively's new charitable efforts.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 21, 2021 10:01 PMTags
Blake LivelyCharityRyan ReynoldsCouplesFeel Good
Watch: Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just play a superhero on the big screen.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Deadpool actor announced that he and his wife, Blake Lively, have pledged a grant of up to $1 million to the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Both organizations are dedicated to providing legal support and other resources to fight civil rights injustices.

"Honoured and excited to launch this," the Green Lantern star captioned his Instagram Stories. "THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties."

Ryan also shared the news on Twitter, writing, "We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together...You donate. We'll match it."

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund posted additional details about the couple's charitable efforts on social media. 

"LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8," the organization announced. "Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy."

photos
Ryan Reynolds' Best Roles

"If you share their commitment to racial justice and systemic equality, join them today," the ACLU tweeted.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Comment About His Movies

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls It "Awkward" to See Ariana & John on Voice

Just last month, Ryan and Blake showed their support for those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

At the time, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to E! News that they donated $10,000 each to four charitable organizations to help with relief efforts, including Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demen and Hope for Haiti.

Hope for Haiti, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of the Haitian people through education, health care, water, infrastructure and economy, publicly thanked the pair.

"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," the foundation shared on Twitter. "This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come."

To join Ryan and Blake's efforts, you can visit the ACLU's and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund's respective websites here and here.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Chrissy Teigen Calls It "Awkward" to See Ariana & John on Voice

3

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Comment About His Movies

4

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

5

Tom Ford's Husband, Fashion Editor Richard Buckley, Dead at 72