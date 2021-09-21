Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pledge $1 Million Grant to ACLU and NAACP Defense Fund

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just play a superhero on the big screen.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Deadpool actor announced that he and his wife, Blake Lively, have pledged a grant of up to $1 million to the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Both organizations are dedicated to providing legal support and other resources to fight civil rights injustices.
"Honoured and excited to launch this," the Green Lantern star captioned his Instagram Stories. "THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties."
Ryan also shared the news on Twitter, writing, "We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together...You donate. We'll match it."
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund posted additional details about the couple's charitable efforts on social media.
"LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8," the organization announced. "Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy."
"If you share their commitment to racial justice and systemic equality, join them today," the ACLU tweeted.
Just last month, Ryan and Blake showed their support for those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti.
At the time, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to E! News that they donated $10,000 each to four charitable organizations to help with relief efforts, including Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demen and Hope for Haiti.
Hope for Haiti, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of the Haitian people through education, health care, water, infrastructure and economy, publicly thanked the pair.
"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," the foundation shared on Twitter. "This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come."