Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Teases an "Extremely Dramatic" Season 2

Lady Whistledown is ready to stir up some (more) trouble in the Ton, according to the actress who plays the all-knowing gossip.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, teased the drama to come on Netflix's hit series Bridgerton. While Coughlan promised that Penelope isn't done causing trouble, "a lot of trouble" in fact, she did tease that viewers will see a different side to the youngest Featherington child.
"You definitely see her mature more," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."
Coughlan also noted that season two will explore more of Penelope's nosy alter ego, adding, "You definitely see a lot more of Penelope and who she is."
Do you burn for more? Don't fret, as Coughlan revealed some more telling details about the new season.
"People are really not ready," she continued. "There is one episode in particular, where [where co-star Claudia Jessie and I] like, fully gasped—it's extremely dramatic!"
For those of you still mourning Regé-Jean Page's exit from the period piece, Coughlan assured our E! News readers that the season two romance may be even more impactful. Season two, which is currently in production, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), with sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) taking a secondary role on the show.
This means viewers will watch as Anthony hunts for his perfect Viscountess, only to be distracted by one contender's sister Kate (Simone Ashley).
"She is one strong lady that does not put up with anything," Coughlan said of the new leading lady. "So, people are going to really love her—and Simone who plays her is phenomenal!"
For all of this and more, watch the full exclusive interview above.
Also, for everything we know about Bridgerton's future, scroll through the images below!