Amelia Hamlin Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting Dramatic Bleached Brows

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Apologizes For Completely See-Through Look

Is that really you, Amelia Hamlin?!

The 20-year-old model had everyone doing a double take after she unveiled a dramatic beauty look for fashion week. Although the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin is no stranger to the runway, she made sure all eyes were on her as she made her London Fashion Week debut.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Amelia traipsed down the catwalk for Richard Quinn's spring/summer 2022 show with bleached blond eyebrows. The stark platinum look paired against her dark black hair immediately caught everyone's attention. Additionally, other models rocked the same look for the runway.

Taking to Instagram Stories ahead of the event, the star teased her major beauty transformation, writing, "Bye," alongside a close-up shot of the bleaching process.

The reality TV star's makeover wasn't the only thing worth oohing and aahing over. Amelia modeled a stunning strapless floral dress that featured a corseted peplum top with intricate beading and a blush pink bustier.