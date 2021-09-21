Steph and Ayesha Curry Renew Wedding Vows in Ceremony Officiated By Daughter Riley

Surprise party? How about surprise wedding...
Steph Curry just pulled off the ultimate romantic gesture by throwing Ayesha Curry an intimate vow-renewal ceremony in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary. And she knew nothing about the big day ahead of time!
On Sept. 21, Ayesha shared on Instagram, "A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony."
She said the NBA star "even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting."
Of course, the Curry family celebration wouldn't be complete without special roles for kids Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3.
"Our big girl Riley officiated," Ayesha revealed about their daughter, who was pictured in a yellow dress and letterman jacket in front of a giant flower arch. She added, "And Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard."
She was blown away by the sweet ceremony, writing, "It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."
See the photo of their outdoor vow renewal below.
It's hardly the first time Steph has gone above and beyond in creating a magical moment to celebrate their love.
He proposed to Ayesha in his parents' driveway in North Carolina, which is where the couple had their first kiss. They then got married at the same church where they'd met as teenagers nearly 20 years ago, per Essence.
Fast-forward to now, and the athlete and cookbook author have taken the world by storm, most recently attending the 2021 Met Gala hand-in-hand with matching golden Versace looks. "Mom and Dad hit the NYC streets," Ayesha captioned a pic of their trip.
