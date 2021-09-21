Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Pitch Perfect Is Becoming a TV Show and It Sounds Aca-awesome

Here's everything we know about Peacock's straight-to-series order for a Pitch Perfect show...

Listen up, pitches: Pitch Perfect is becoming a TV show!

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Peacock confirmed that a TV adaptation of the beloved film franchise will be heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. However, instead of the Barden Bellas, the OG vocal villain Bumper (Adam DeVine) will be front and center. Aca-scuse us?

According to Peacock, the new Pitch Perfect will follow Bumper now, several years after his last appearance in Pitch Perfect 2. "[He] moves to Germany to revive his music career," the streamer's description teased, "when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin."

As for the rest of the cast? It's currently unclear whether Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin and others will participate. The women of Pitch Perfect did just reunite for a vacation, so, hopefully that means they're all still close enough to have cameos in the show.

We do know that Elizabeth Banks will be involved in an executive producer role, alongside Max HandelmanPaul Brooks, Scott NeimeyerMegan Amram and DeVine.

"We're so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world," Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said in a statement.  "We're lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet." 

Richard Cartwright/Brownstone Prods/Gold Circle/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, expressed a similar sentiment by applauding DeVine's "quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility" that fans "loved in the film franchise."

While we wait for more news on the series, stay up-to-date on all things TV here.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

