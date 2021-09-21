Annie Murphy's Go-To Skincare Mask is Super Affordable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Schitt's Creek fans know Annie Murphy's character Alexis is a lot of things. She's a Lamborghini, a Hollywood star, a little bit tipsy when she drives her car, a cute huge yacht and so much more. While Alexis enjoys the finer things in life, Annie is super relatable IRL, especially when it comes to her favorite beauty products.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the star revealed she's a fan of one of the internet's favorite face masks: Sand & Sky's Australian Pink Clay Mask. "I also use this face mask from time to time from Sand & Sky," the actor revealed. "It's an Australian pink clay face mask that's shockingly effective immediately after you take it off."