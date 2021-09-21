Breaking Down Every Glamorous Detail From Carrie Ann Inaba's Dancing With the Stars Premiere Look

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

For the premiere of Dancing With the Star's new season, Carrie Ann Inaba's look was worthy of a perfect score.

On Monday, Sept. 20, ABC's reality dance competition returned to our television screens to kick off its milestone 30th season, which doubled as a meaningful anniversary for Inaba, one of the show's original judges. While it was just the first episode, according to Inaba, this season is already shaping up to be a special one.

"Season 30 is the biggest season we've ever had, both in size, with 15 celebrity couples competing, and in speaking to positive change with our first-ever same-sex couple," she told E! News. "JoJo [Siwa] and Jenna [Johnson] did not disappoint! Jenna had a little bit of a misstep, but JoJo picked her right up and kept going—it was magical to watch. What I love about the performers this season is that it seems like the level of competition is quite high. I don't think we have ever seen week-one performances at this level, so that's exciting and very appropriate for Season 30!"

But before she could dole out scores to the stars competing on the dance floor this season, Inaba had another decision to make: What to wear?