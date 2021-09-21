Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Breaking Down Every Glamorous Detail From Carrie Ann Inaba's Dancing With the Stars Premiere Look

Dancing With the Stars is officially back—and Carrie Ann Inaba was all dressed up and ready to go for the premiere. For everything you want to know on her one-of-a-kind look, read on!

For the premiere of Dancing With the Star's new seasonCarrie Ann Inaba's look was worthy of a perfect score. 

On Monday, Sept. 20, ABC's reality dance competition returned to our television screens to kick off its milestone 30th season, which doubled as a meaningful anniversary for Inaba, one of the show's original judges. While it was just the first episode, according to Inaba, this season is already shaping up to be a special one. 

"Season 30 is the biggest season we've ever had, both in size, with 15 celebrity couples competing, and in speaking to positive change with our first-ever same-sex couple," she told E! News. "JoJo [Siwa] and Jenna [Johnson] did not disappoint! Jenna had a little bit of a misstep, but JoJo picked her right up and kept going—it was magical to watch. What I love about the performers this season is that it seems like the level of competition is quite high. I don't think we have ever seen week-one performances at this level, so that's exciting and very appropriate for Season 30!"

But before she could dole out scores to the stars competing on the dance floor this season, Inaba had another decision to make: What to wear? 

"We chose a beautiful gown that has what I thought looked like angel wings on the front," she told E! News about her Aida Novosel gown. "It made me feel extra special for what is an important moment in my own personal life and also a very pivotal year for everyone around the world."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, DWTS forged ahead last season with major safety protocols in place and the significance of this time in history is not lost on the star. "I felt like it was appropriate for the season opener to have [a] nod to angels, to something looking down on us all helping us through whatever it is we all may go through," she explained, "as that is so much on theme with what each contestant does on their own DWTS journeys."

Courtesy of Carrie Ann Inaba

Putting together a look for a show as fabulous as DWTS requires the hard work of a team of real-life angels. "It was also nice to bring back my work glam team Marylin [Lee Spiegel], Glenn [Nutley] and Rhonda [Spies] who I can rely on and, who each and every night of the show, do an amazing job," she said. "When you do live TV, your team has to be your everything out there and we are all fortunate to be able to follow protocol to be able to be together again for each other, with my glam fam, the cast, crew and my fellow judges."

Below, Inaba and her pros broke down her dazzling premiere night look exclusively with E! News: 

ABC/Eric McCandless
Premiere Night OOTD

"Season 30 marks a huge milestone for Dancing with the Stars, so I was very excited to choose a special look for the season opener," Inaba told E! News. "I had just come off of taking a 6-month hiatus, and also spending much of this past year at home like the rest of the world did, so I really wanted to show up as myself, but with a little glam and sparkle."

ABC/Eric McCandless
Strike a Pose

The judge brought a splash of sparkle to the ballroom in an Aida Novosel gown embellished with a bold and intricately beaded neckline, styled by Rhonda Spies

The Content Collective
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

No glitzy evening look would be complete without some equally shiny jewels. To finish the outfit, Inaba accessorized with Neil Lane, Lafonn and Belle Etoile diamonds.

The Content Collective
A Return to Her Roots

"Tonight was a special night in the ballroom as the first night of the 30th season, and although last season we had a lot of fun with wigs, tonight Carrie Ann wanted to feel like her authentic self in her own hair," hairstylist Glenn Nutley told E! News. "We created a sexy tousled long bob that was full and textured. I started with a base of Oribe Maximista hair thickening spray and a voluminous blow-dry. I added non-uniform waves with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Curling Iron 1.25 inch through the mid-lengths, leaving out the ends. I then applied the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, shook it out and finished with the Oribe Free Styler Working Hairspray."

The Content Collective
Glamour Girl

"We went for classic glamour with a modern edge for Carrie Ann's premiere makeup," makeup artist Marylin Lee Spiegel said. "I gave her an extended smoky cat-eye using Danessa Myricks' color fix in Blackout. I used a lovely wispy lash from House of Lashes called Stella Luxe. I gave her cheeks a beautiful flush with MAC mineralized blush in Happy Go Rosy and kept her T-zone matte with Veil Cosmetics Automatte in place of powder. RCMA's new liquid concealer gave her skin flawless perfection!"

The Content Collective
The Finished Look

With her shimmering style all set, she was ready for the show. "The season has just begun," Inaba said, "and I can't wait to see what happens and get into all of the other looks and dances!"

