911 Caller Spotted Brian Laundrie "Slapping" Gabby Petito Days Before Her Disappearance

Watch : Gabby Petito Update: Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing Woman

A recent 911 call is making news as investigators continue to investigate what happened to Gabby Petito.

According to audio obtained by E! News, a man called 911 on Aug. 12 to report a dispute between the 22-year-old influencer and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23. "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the unknown caller alleged.

When the dispatcher asked to clarify if "he was slapping her," the caller replied, "Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off."

After the 911 call, the couple was pulled over by police in Moab, Utah. Their interaction with officers was captured on body camera footage and has since been released to the public via the Moab City Police Department.

In the footage obtained by NBC News, Gabby could be seen wiping away tears as she told the responding officer she was struggling with her mental health. "I'm sorry," she told authorities. "We've just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues."