Tamron Hall Reveals the One Thing She'll Never Discuss on Her Talk Show

Tamron Hall is ready to celebrate her success.
The host of her own talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, that's kicking off its third season, exclusively opened up about what inspires her during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 21.
"It feels crazy," Hall revealed. "Finding the perseverance to keep going can sometimes be challenging, but the Tam Fam really rally around me and keep me going."
While Hall discusses everything from self-empowerment to teaching critical race theory in schools, she doesn't fear broaching any subject on-air. "Listen, once you turn 51, nothing scares me but 52," she joked. "I want our show to be just like you guys, it's a two mimosa brunch. You're there with your real friends and you're really talking. That's the vibe I want to have, you have the real friends in the room and you have the real conversations."
Just don't expect Hall to talk about her sex life!
As for her continued success, Hall noted, "I've been fired, I've been hired, I've seen it all in business. The fact that we, all four of us, are still standing and we have platforms and we can be multi-dimensional, layered people, nothing's going to keep you from saying your truth."
The Emmy winner added, "I don't talk about my sex life. My mother was a 19-year-old single mother. My grandfather could not read because he had to drop out of the school in the second grade. That's hard. I come from a hardy stock of people. My grandfather didn't know that a woman could reach this kind of level, certainly a Black woman. So even in my hardest days, the kid from Luling, Texas keeps it in perspective."
Through everything, Hall has discovered one thing: "I think at the end of the day, people root for you because they want to be rooted for."
Watch the full interview above!
The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays, for times and channels visit TamronHallShow.com.