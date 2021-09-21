See the Stars of Revenge, Then & Now

Emily VanCamp

After making a name for herself as the girl next door on Everwood and Brothers & Sisters, VanCamp broke bad as Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke, Revenge's justice-seeking vigilante.

Then, in 2014, VanCamp put down the red Sharpie and helped Captain America pick up his shield when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sharon Carter, appearing in two movies before reprising the role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In 2018, VanCamp began her four-season run on The Resident, announcing her departure from the Fox medical drama in August.

After relationships with Chris Pratt, Dave Annable and Joseph Morgan, VanCamp, now 35, and her on-screen love Josh Bowman began dating in 2011. The pair wed seven years later and welcomed their first child in 2021.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote on Instagram in August. "Our hearts are full."