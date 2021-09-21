Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Stars of Revenge, Then & Now

It's been a decade since ABC took viewers to the Hamptons on ABC's Revenge. Here's what stars Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman, Gabriel Mann and more are up to now.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 21, 2021 6:18 PMTags
TVCelebritiesFeaturesEmily VanCampNostalgiaEntertainment
Watch: "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Remember when everyone you knew was watching Revenge

Created by Mike Kelley, the ABC hit drama premiered on Sept. 21, 2011, instantly becoming the biggest new show of the year. Centered on Emily VanCamp's Emily Thorne, the irresistible guilty pleasure was packed with vengeful adventures, non-stop twists, Emily's feud with Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) and juicy love triangle. Were you Team Jack or Team Daniel? Just kidding, we all know everyone was secretly rooting for Nolan (Gabriel Mann) all along.

Emily's mission ultimately came to an end after four seasons, with VanCamp going on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marry one of her Revenge co-stars. Meanwhile, the actress who played the child version of her character is now stirring up trouble on the new Gossip Girl. They grow up so fast, don't they? 

photos
TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Left Hit Shows

Here's what the cast of Revenge has been up to since the show ended in 2015.

Getty Images
Emily VanCamp

After making a name for herself as the girl next door on Everwood and Brothers & Sisters, VanCamp broke bad as Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke, Revenge's justice-seeking vigilante.

Then, in 2014, VanCamp put down the red Sharpie and helped Captain America pick up his shield when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sharon Carter, appearing in two movies before reprising the role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In 2018, VanCamp began her four-season run on The Resident, announcing her departure from the Fox medical drama in August.

After relationships with Chris Pratt, Dave Annable and Joseph Morgan, VanCamp, now 35, and her on-screen love Josh Bowman began dating in 2011. The pair wed seven years later and welcomed their first child in 2021.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote on Instagram in August. "Our hearts are full."

Getty Images
Madeleine Stowe

Already known for her work in films such as Stakeout, The Last of the Mohicans and 12 Monkeys, Stowe earned a Golden Globe nomination for her turn as the icy Victoria Grayson, the Queen of the Hamptons and the series' main antagonist. 

After Revenge's four-season run came to an end, Stowe starred in the 2019 Netflix series Soundtrack and made an appearance on Syfy's loose adaptation 12 Monkeys, though she didn't reprise her role from the 1995 film.

The 63-year-old actress has been married to Brian Benben since 1982 and the couple have one daughter, May Theodora, 25.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Josh Bowman

After starring as the Hamptons' most eligible bachelor Daniel Grayson, Bowman went on to front ABC's short-lived drama Time After Time. The 33-year-old has made appearances on Doctor Who, Lore and, most recently, the BBC series Our Girl

Bowman proposed to his Revenge co-star VanCamp in 2017, the pair getting married the following year and welcoming their first child this past summer.

Getty Images
Nick Wechsler

Almost a decade after starring in Roswell, Wechsler made viewers swoon as flannel-loving bartender Jack Porter, Emily's childhood love.

After Revenge ended in 2015, the 43-year-old went on to guest star on hit series such as Chicago PD and This Is Us, and he's set to join the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, taking on the role of Blue Hawk in season three. 

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Gabriel Mann

Mann's tech-savvy billionaire Nolan Ross became one of the show's most beloved characters, thanks to his bold fashion sense and penchant for quippy one-liners. 

Following Revenge's four-year run, the 49-year-old joined series such as The Mysteries of Laura, Ray Donovan and The Blacklist before landing his current gig as the DC Comics villain Hush on The CW's Batwoman.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Christa B. Allen

She's almost 30, flirty and thriving!

Now 29, Allen is best known for playing the younger version of Jennifer Garner's characters in the 13 Going on 30 and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past—and she's not afraid to remind you of that fun fact on TikTok.

After starring as Charlotte Grayson throughout the series' run, Allen enjoyed a recurring role on Baby Daddy and appeared on Code Black

She made headlines in January when she revealed on Instagram that she wasn't invited to a cast reunion for the ABC drama, seemingly throwing some shade when she wrote, "I'm getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th. of course I would've loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited." As per usual?! (The organizers later told E! News exclusively that Allen would "absolutely" be invited.)

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Connor Paolo

On Gossip Girl, Paolo played Eric van der Woodsen, the younger brother to former bad girl Serena (Blake Lively). But he left the CW hit to deal with another blonde, the revenge-seeking Emily, when he played Jack's younger brother Declan Porter.

After leaving Revenge at the end of season two, the 31-year-old went on to make appearances on Rush Hour, The Brave and reunited with VanCamp when he guest-starred in an episode of The Resident in 2020.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Henry Czerny

Following his time as the nefarious Grayson family patriarch Conrad, Czerny went on to join the cast of ABC's drama Quantico and once again played a money-hungry family head in the 2019 film Ready or Not.

After appearances in acclaimed miniseries such as When They See Us and Sharp Objects, the 62-year-old actor will next be seen in Mission: Impossible 7, reprising his role from the original 1996 film.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
James Tupper

After enjoying a recurring role throughout the first three seasons as Amanda's allegedly dead father David Clarke, Tupper was upped to a series regular for the fourth and final season when his character was revealed to be alive.

The 56-year-old actor went on co-star in HBO's hit series Big Little Lies, playing Zoe Kravitz's husband, and currently can be seen on Hulu's The Hardy Boys as the titular teen detectives' father. 

Tupper was in a decade-long relationship with his Men in Trees and The Brave co-star Anne Heche before the couple split in 2018. They share custody of their 12-year-old son Atlas.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Elena Satine

After joining Revenge at the end of its run as Louise, Satine went on to appear in Timeless, Twin Peaks, 24: Legacy and The Gifted. The 33-year-old will next appear in Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime series Cowboy Bebop.

Satine has been married to All American Rejects lead singer Tyson Ritter since 2013.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Ashley Madekwe

The British actress played social climbing fashionista Ashley Davenport on the first two seasons of the hit drama, returning as guest star for season three. The 37-year-old went on to star on WGN's Salem and has appeared on The Umbrella Academy, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Tell Me a Story.

Madekwe married her long-time boyfriend and Secret Diary of a Call Girl co-star Iddo Goldberg in 2012.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Emily Alyn Lind

Before she became one of the Upper East Side's elite thanks to her role as Audrey in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, Lind appeared as a young Amanda Clarke in flashbacks. 

The 19-year-old went on to appear in series such as Medium, Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-0 before being made a series regular on the CBS procedural Code Black

And before joining the cast of Gossip Girl, Lind, whose mom is One Tree Hill star Barbara Alyn Woods, starred in Netflix's horror comedy The Babysitter and Doctor Sleep

Getty Images
Margarita Levieva

Levieva's stay in the Hamptons was sporadic but impactful, with the Russian-American actress playing the real Amanda Clarke, before going on to appear on The Blacklist and HBO's The Deuce. The 41-year-old will next star in the Netflix series In From the Cold

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Barry Sloane

The English actor joined Revenge in its second season as a love interest for Emily. Following his exit from the series, the 40-year-old actor fronted ABC's shortlived drama The Whispers and recurred on Longmire. He's also starred in History Channel's SIX, made appearances on Shameless and L.A.'s Finest.

Sloane married his wife Katy O'Grady and the couple have two children.

Getty Images
Dilshad Vadsaria

The Greek star joined Revenge as Nolan's love interest Padma Lahari in its second season, later going on to make appearances on Castle, Notorious and The Librarians.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

2

Chrissy Teigen Calls It "Awkward" to See Ariana & John on Voice

3

Scott Foley Looks Back at "Short-Lived Marriage" to Jennifer Garner

Revenge is streaming on Hulu.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

2

Chrissy Teigen Calls It "Awkward" to See Ariana & John on Voice

3

Scott Foley Looks Back at "Short-Lived Marriage" to Jennifer Garner

4

Tom Ford's Husband, Fashion Editor Richard Buckley, Dead at 72

5

Kevin Bacon Posts Kyra Sedgwick's Bejeweled Thong With Cheeky Message