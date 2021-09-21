Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Here's Why Kyle Richards' Husband Might Not Be Able to Handle Her New Movie Halloween Kills

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 21, 2021 6:02 PMTags
Watch: Kyle Richards Returns to "Halloween" Franchise 43 Years Later

We all know Kyle Richards can survive any fight or drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but will the former child star make it through another Halloween movie? 

Kyle exclusively dished on all things Halloween Kills during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sept. 21, including what it was like to reprise her original role 43 years later. 

"As a little girl, when I did the original, I wasn't [scared] because I didn't realize what I was making," the RHOBH O.G. explained. "But this was actually scary. He is a terrifying image to look at anyways, and we were filming nights too."

With production times at 3 a.m. plus filming in a swamp that "potentially could have alligators, so that was not fun," Kyle braved through the Michael Myers terror for the Universal Studios' film, premiering in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15. And, thankfully this time Kyle won't be as horrified of watching Halloween!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

"As a little girl, when we went to the premiere, I didn't see it all put together," Kyle reflected. "My mom said, 'Oh, you can invite a friend,' so I took my best friend in second grade. We both ended up sleeping with our moms until we were 15 years old!"

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

She joked, "People wonder why I have anxiety nowadays. It's because of too many horror films!" 

As for what's scarier, filming Halloween or crazy RHOBH reunions, Kyle said with a laugh, "It's a toss up, let me tell you." 

Plus, Kyle has a few fellow famous reality star fans. "Yesterday I got a DM from JWoww and she said, 'This is my favorite genre on the planet,'" Kyle revealed. "Oh my gosh, it's so funny that people, that's just their thing. My husband [Mauricio Umansky], if we watch a scary movie, he has to put SpongeBob on after. He's going to kill me for saying that." 

Watch the full interview above!

Halloween Kills premieres in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 15. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E!, Bravo, Universal and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

