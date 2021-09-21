Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sexy Sheer Crop Top

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings With Baby No. 2

Baring her bump!

Kylie Jenner isn't holding back in showing off her growing belly before welcoming baby no. 2.

While Kylie kept her first pregnancy with Stormi Webster under wraps, she's ready to bare all with chic maternity looks everywhere from New York Fashion Week to the frozen yogurt shop (what? This mama has her cravings too!). And, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can still werk a sexy mirror selfie, showing off a little skin.

Kylie shared a stunning Instagram Stories pic on Sept. 21, posing with her gold ring-clad hand over her baby bump. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her makeup brand products in the background and is wearing a sheer, tan crop top that perfectly frames her stomach. She also opted for an oversized grey trench coat to top off the look.

This isn't the first time Kylie has let her belly air out: During NYFW on Sept. 9, the mother-to-be similarly wore a mini tie top and orange trench, while later donning a completely see-through lace bodysuit for a night out on the town.