Jenna Johnson Reveals How JoJo Siwa Saved Her Amid Dancing With the Stars “Slip”

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

JoJo Siwa deserves a Mirrorball trophy for her quick thinking on the dance floor.



The Nickelodeon star showed off her best dance moves alongside her partner, Jenna Johnson, during the season 30 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Sept. 20. And while the two executed their fast-paced minute-long quickstep routine to the tune of "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet, Jenna was close to hitting the ballroom floor (literally) for just a few seconds before JoJo scooped her up and saved the night before anyone could blink.



"Things I've learned today," Jenna said in an Instagram Story clip from later that evening. "When two girls dance together, make sure the skirts are shorter than normal because you will slip and end up like me." The ballroom pro, who is seen laying down in the video, then panned to her right leg, which appeared to have an ice pack around it. She also added, "Good to know," while giving a thumbs up and laugh—indicating that despite the small slip, she felt A-OK afterwards.