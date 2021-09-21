Jenna Johnson Reveals How JoJo Siwa Saved Her Amid Dancing With the Stars “Slip”

JoJo Siwa deserves a Mirrorball trophy for her quick thinking on the dance floor.
The Nickelodeon star showed off her best dance moves alongside her partner, Jenna Johnson, during the season 30 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Sept. 20. And while the two executed their fast-paced minute-long quickstep routine to the tune of "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet, Jenna was close to hitting the ballroom floor (literally) for just a few seconds before JoJo scooped her up and saved the night before anyone could blink.
"Things I've learned today," Jenna said in an Instagram Story clip from later that evening. "When two girls dance together, make sure the skirts are shorter than normal because you will slip and end up like me." The ballroom pro, who is seen laying down in the video, then panned to her right leg, which appeared to have an ice pack around it. She also added, "Good to know," while giving a thumbs up and laugh—indicating that despite the small slip, she felt A-OK afterwards.
"I mean, JoJo legit was the Incredible Hulk and didn't let me fall, didn't fall herself and hoisted me," Jenna continued in between laughs. "Oh my gosh, JoJo, I'm so proud of you and thank you for not letting me fall—completely on national television. You're the best."
Not only did JoJo manage to save her partner with the swift extra step in their routine, but the pair made history as being the first-ever same-sex dance couple to participate in the competitive show. And what's more is that there is a silver lining to this sweet story: JoJo and Jenna earned the highest score of the night, landing a total of 29 out of 40 from the judges and effectively putting them at the top of the leaderboard.
The J Team actress took to Instagram after the show's end to share her excitement about the night. "@jennajohnson I couldn't ask for a better partner!" JoJo wrote alongside a photo of the two on the dance floor. "Thank you for taking me through this process while making it the most fun ever… Making history and top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me. Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now, because of you, we did this!!!"
Watch the impressive work for yourself above! And for everything DWTS related, click here for more.