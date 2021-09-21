These 20 Affordable Cowboy Boots Were Made for Walking...Right Into Your Fall Wardrobe

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Say "howdy" to the cowboy boot because this trend is here to stay. It's both a classic piece and a fun, fresh addition to spice up your cozy looks this fall. Style icons like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Elsa Hosk have proven cowboy boots aren't just for honky-tonks, rodeos, and costumes (Although, this list is giving us major inspiration for fashionable Halloween costumes- think space cowboy or Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader!). This trend is the playful, chic street-style statement you need this season.

Western boots can elevate any classic fall ‘fit, from a cable-knit sweater and jeans, to a slip dress and blazer, adding a unique and edgy touch to your look. Hailey looks effortlessly cool in her t-shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots while Kendall pairs her boots with a classic black dress. Elsa's cowboy boots are the perfect compliment to her outfit while she channels chic french-girl style in Paris.

Whether you're looking for a classic cowboy boot, or you want to rock an updated take on the western trend, we've rounded up some of our favorite cowboy-inspired styles from Nordstrom, Amazon, Free People, and more.