How Tarek El Moussa Really Feels About Christina Haack's Engagement to Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is staying focused on her future, and Tarek El Moussa appears to be on the same page.

After Christina announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Monday, Sept. 20 with a carousel of Instagram pics, a source tells E! News that ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek is "happy for her" amid the whirlwind romance.

"Tarek is definitely not surprised Christina is engaged," the insider connected to Tarek and fiancée Heather Rae Young shares. "She is known to move on quickly and falls fast. He is happy for her and wants her to be in a good place."

The source continued, "Tarek's only concern is the children and making sure they are in a healthy environment, but he has faith Christina has their best interest. As long as Tarek and Christina's co-parenting is going smoothly, Tarek tries to stay out of her personal life."

Christina's Sept. 20 post featured romantic pics from the couple's recent getaway to Montage Los Cabos in Mexico, which she captioned with heart, lock, key and engagement ring emojis. She also added Josh Hall's name and a ring emoji to her Instagram bio.