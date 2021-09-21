Shawn Mendes' Unfiltered Opinion About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Might Shock You

Shawn Mendes might be asking Taylor Swift for "Mercy" after this one, but maybe she'll just "Shake It Off."
Shawn sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published on Monday, Sept. 20, and revealed his true thoughts about John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and, yes, Taylor's boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
The interviewer first asked if Shawn still keeps in touch with the evermore singer after he toured with her in 2015. He said he last texted Taylor about a month ago, noting, "I always am asking her for advice on music."
Yet, he didn't have such nice words to say about her partner of five years. When asked if he "approves" of Taylor's boyfriend, Shawn responded, "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy."
However, he was brutally called out, with the lie detector operator saying, "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."
"I'm lying a little bit?" Shawn asked. "Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"
So, what's his problem with the Conversations With Friends actor?
As Shawn put it, "He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes." He paused and swallowed, saying he "talked way too much about him."
Taylor would likely disagree on that one. Many of her song lyrics allude to her fondness for blue eyes, including "Ocean blue eyes looking in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die" in "Gorgeous."
Shawn's candor had some fans riled up, with one tweeting, "joe alwyn failed the shawn mendes vibe check!!!!" and another saying his eye color bias was "the funniest thing i have heard in a while."
In addition to that cringe-worthy moment, Shawn also reflected on his collaboration with Justin Bieber while working together on the song "Monster" last year. The "Stitches" artist confessed he was "definitely" nervous to meet him, as a longtime fan.
"I think that when I get nervous my face twitches, but apparently it doesn't, but I'm pretty sure I had some face twitching going on," Shawn recalled. "[I] definitely [said] some weird stuff about how much I love his song ‘Smile.'"
The interviewer asked if the Met Gala got brought up when he met Justin, showing a picture of Shawn attending the 2018 fashion event with Justin's now-wife Hailey Bieber.
"When we met?" Shawn replied, then smiled. "No, never talked about that." According to the lie detector, he was telling the truth. Besides, Shawn and Hailey have said they were just "friends," despite attending the Met Gala together.
But although the guys may not have discussed Shawn's outing with Hailey, they did have a run-in at this year's Met Gala that had some fans feeling "so awkward" because of their past. See what went down by clicking here.