EmmysE! GlambotKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Watch Bachelor in Paradise's Tia Booth Confront the Guy Who Refuses to "Fight for Me"

As seen in E! News' exclusive preview clip, Tia Booth has a rose to give but two men vying for it on the Sept. 21 episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 21, 2021 2:35 AMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesBachelor in ParadiseBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Tia Is Torn Between James & Blake

Tia Booth has options on Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn't necessarily make things any easier for her.

As seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the ABC dating show's upcoming new episode on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the rose ceremony is fast approaching. However, Tia still can't decide whether to give her rose to James Bonsall, who's been on the beach since the start of the season and has yet to find a strong connection, or newcomer Blake Monar

"I'm going into the rose ceremony torn between two different guys," the 30-year-old alum of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor tells the camera. "James has gone out of his way to make me feel special, but Blake, I need you to act like you care about me."

Tia then informs Blake, who took her on a date last week, that talk is cheap and she isn't loving his mixed feelings.

photos
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: Everyone Who Has Been Eliminated

"I want to be pursued, and I want to be chosen," she says. Blake appears confused as he replies, "There's nothing I want more out of this than leaving with you. Like, what more do you need to hear from me?"

Tia doesn't let him keep defending himself and fires back with, "It's not even that—it's showing it. I want someone to fight for me." 

Denise Truscello/WireImage

After her romance with Kenny Braasch didn't go any further than that awkward naked-volleyball date, Tia seemed to click with Blake, as she memorably told the camera last week that he made her "vagina dance." But Tia, who dated Colton Underwood on Paradise in 2018, still seems uncertain about what her future holds with Blake, involuntary dance moves notwithstanding. 

Watch the clip above to get Riley Christian's take on Tia and Blake's "rocky" connection. 

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

2

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

3

Kelly Ripa Reveals Intimate Way Mark Consuelos “Takes Care” of Issues

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

2

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

3

Kelly Ripa Reveals Intimate Way Mark Consuelos “Takes Care” of Issues

4

Yes, Jason Sudeikis Made a Poop Joke During His Hilarious Emmys Speech

5

The Real's Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Jeezy