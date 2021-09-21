This $7 Car Cleaning Putty Has 18,922 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We are the carpool mom of our friend group, which means our car tends to get dirty often. Thankfully, TikTok influenced us to buy Ticarve's Car Cleaning Gel, and now we can detail our car at any moment. Crumbs in the crevasses of the seats? Dust in the vents? Pesky debris in the center consoles? No problem. This magical putty will get rid of it all!
And we aren't the only ones who love this car essential. More than 18,922 people have given this gel a five-star review on Amazon! That's a whole lot of happy customers and clean cars.
Ticarve Car Detailing Putty Gel
You're probably wondering how the heck this genius putty works. All you need to do is knead it a few times with clean hands, press it on the target area and slowly lift up. It's so satisfying to see your cupholder completely void of crumbs, dust and other debris. Oh, and you can buy the gel in different colors that correspond with unique scents like lavender, rose or fresh ocean.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
- "Where has this been all my life. I never thought to use slime to get the crevices in my car clean. It's so easy to just press or roll this around in the car picking up the dirt and crumbs vacuums are too stubborn to pick up. I do wish they tell you how to clean this product so that you don't have a slime ball full of gunk, which would ultimately make this product less desirable since I want to use this product more than once."
- "My son used this to clean the dashboard, console and AC vents on all our cars. He really thought it made a difficult chore very easy. The car looked professionally detailed when he finished... We are both delighted."
- "Wow!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well."
- "Really love this product, super easy to use on objects that have a lot of nooks and crannies that are hard to get to when cleaning. Very useful for using in interior of a car/truck and I use it for cleaning my figurines in my living room and dining room, as well as using on my computer/desk."
