Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed as Her Remains Are Believed to Be Found

Watch : Gabby Petito Update: Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing Woman

Police have revealed mysterious activity that came from Gabby Petito's phone amid her disappearance and believed death.

On Sept. 19, the FBI and police found human remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, which matched the description of the 22-year-old influencer, who embarked on a road trip with fiancé Brain Laundrie in mid-June but didn't return back with him in September. An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in hopes of identifying the remains.

After the body was discovered, authorities unsealed a Florida search warrant that had been used to search a hard drive from Petito's van.

According to the warrant obtained by E! News on Sept. 20, Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt received an "odd text" from her daughter on Aug. 27. The text read, "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls."

Although her grandfather is named Stan, her mother said she never calls him "Stan."

"The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter," read the warrant by officer Daniel Alix. "This is the last communication anyone had with the subject."