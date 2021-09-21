Get to Know the Next Generation of Hollywood's Latinx Talent

The future isn't near, it's here.
E! is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month—or Latinx Heritage Month, as it's been referred to in recent years—amplifying voices and highlighting the next generation of talent set to become Hollywood's next big stars. We're talking the Internet's soon-to-be boyfriend and the next Disney princess.
While the industry still has a long way to go when it comes to representation, progress has been made in the last year, including DC introducing three Latinx superheroes—hello, Batgirl and Supergirl!—and Disney casting a Columbian-American newcomer as their live-action Snow White. Plus, Marvel is set to introduce their first Latin-American LGBTQ character and they called The Baby-Sitters Club number to find the actress to play her.
Here are 19 emerging Latinx stars that should be on your radar, including a Cobra Kai standout and the artists you should be checking out on Spotify ASAP.