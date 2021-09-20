Kelly Ripa Reveals the Intimate Way Mark Consuelos “Takes Care” of Their Issues

Three kids and 25 years later, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still going strong.
The secret to their ever-lasting marriage? "Love and sexy time," according to the Kelly, who revealed the physical way her husband always "settles" their problems.
On Sept. 20, Mark stepped in as a guest co-host of her show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, joining his wife in discussing the show Scenes From a Marriage, which explores "love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce," according to HBO.
"I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately," Kelly said of the marital turmoil they watched in episode two.
As she shared, "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'"
She admitted, "Because everything for Mark is settled with—everything is settled with—" The audience laughed and Mark interjected, "Love." Kelly added, "Love and sexy time."
Mark said, "Not everything. Not everything!" But she confirmed, "Just about almost everything."
Kelly suggested that the topic is always front of mind for Mark, explaining that he often thinks couples in TV shows or movies are going to hook up during a tense moment. "On Riverdale, when people are getting shot and killed, the kids, like, have sex," he said defensively. "That's a human reaction."
Kelly contended, "But Riverdale, we can all agree, is one of the great CW softcore pornos ever of all time, somehow airing at 8 p.m."
As Mark put it, "Listen, that's how I deal with stress."
Now that they're officially empty nesters (after dropping youngest son Joaquin off at college), they're gonna need something to pass the time.