Kelly Ripa Reveals the Intimate Way Mark Consuelos “Takes Care” of Their Issues

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Three kids and 25 years later, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still going strong.

The secret to their ever-lasting marriage? "Love and sexy time," according to the Kelly, who revealed the physical way her husband always "settles" their problems.

On Sept. 20, Mark stepped in as a guest co-host of her show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, joining his wife in discussing the show Scenes From a Marriage, which explores "love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce," according to HBO.

"I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately," Kelly said of the marital turmoil they watched in episode two.

As she shared, "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'"