Exclusive

Why Ken Jeong Thinks Mother Nature Is Tiffany Haddish on The Masked Singer

Ken Jeong is pretty confident that one contestant is Tiffany Haddish in this exclusive clip from The Masked Singer, which returns Wednesday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 21, 2021 3:00 PM
The Masked Singer
Is Mother Nature ready for Ken Jeong's guesses on The Masked Singer? She better be.

In this exclusive sneak peek from part one of the season six premiere, which kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 22, the costumed contestant reveals the inspiration behind her earthy alter-ego. "Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with," the unidentified celebrity shares with the audience. "She's beautiful and scary at the same time."

This description inspires judge Jeong to speculate that the contestant before them is, likely, a comedian. "Someone like Aisha Tyler," he says. "But, there's something about her that just screams Tiffany Haddish, right?"

Supporting this theory, fellow judge Jenny McCarthy declares, "That's what I think!"

As Mother Nature does a little dance on stage, Jeong adds, "It's got that kind of 'She ready,' kind of vibe."

Doubling down on this prediction, Jeong does his own kind of "She ready" dance, which looks more like the Carlton dance, if we're being honest.

2021 TV Premiere Dates

As for the actual answer? Viewers are going to have to tune in to the premiere for this reveal.

Jeong certainly has empathy for the Masked Singer contestants, as he's experienced the competition firsthand. During the 2021 Emmys, the Community alum discussed his experience on the Korean version of the musical hit.

"It's hard, it's stressful," he told Live From E!: 2021 Emmys host Karamo. "I'm always like, stressed out that I'm not singing right, even if I'm doing it funny...And it's hot in there, so, you get a deep respect."

While we wait for the season six premiere, watch the exclusive Masked Singer clue above!

Catch The Masked Singer's special two-night premiere, which airs Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

