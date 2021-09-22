Why Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Have Talked About Surrogacy & Adoption for Baby No. 2

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules'" Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Address Lala Drama

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up some adorable baby updates.

The Vanderpump Rules star and fiancé Brock Davies welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, back in April. Now, the Bravo star is sharing updates on their five-month-old's latest firsts.

"She started reaching up this week to pick her up. She's so alert and reactive with her smiling. She definitely knows her name. Now she has the cutest giggle," Scheana told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's VPR season nine premiere. "There are so many cute little things and every day it's something new."

Scheana admits she was surprised by "how easy the transition was" into motherhood.

"I didn't really know what to expect. You know, you go from being pregnant for what felt like a year to now all of a sudden you have this tiny little human who relies on me for everything," she revealed. "So the late night feeds and breastfeeding and then balancing that with filming four days after I got home from the hospital, I didn't really know how easy it was going to be like."