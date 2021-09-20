Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram to Share Photos From Post-Engagement Getaway With Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Maybe the loneliness was killing her, because Britney Spears is back on Instagram.

The newly-engaged superstar reactivated her account and gave fans a life update on Monday, Sept. 20. She shared two selfies in an embroidered floral top that were taken during her latest vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s--t ... FIANCÉ," Brit wrote on Instagram. "I still can't believe it !!!!" After revealing their engagement on Sept. 12, the couple set off for Palm Springs, Calif., for a romantic getaway.

Two days after he popped the question, Britney said she was "taking a little break" away from Instagram in order to "celebrate my engagement."

But she's ready to say "Baby, One More Time" to the social media platform, explaining, "I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already !!!!"

As usual, fans had some questions about her latest post. They wondered how recent the pictures really were, since the tips of her hair were bright red in her engagement photos, taken just days ago. Yet, she was all-blonde in her Palm Springs snaps.