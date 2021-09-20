2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Hailey Bieber's White-Hot Bikini Is Actually Totally Affordable

We might not all get the chance to vacation Bieber-style, but you can get Hailey's swimsuit for under $100!

Bikini season isn't over yet, according to Hailey Bieber!

Over the weekend, the model took to Instagram to share some fashion-forward snaps from her Jamaican vacation with husband Justin Bieber, pal Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Although all of her vacation looks are definitely going on our summer mood board, we just had to know where she got her white bikini. The answer? Gooseberry Intimates!

Not only is Hailey's ultra-flattering bikini still in stock, but it's only $80! Plus, the So Chic Top and Bottom comes in black, blue, mint, mauve and yellow hues to match your aesthetic.

To twin with Hailey, scroll below!

So Chic Top - White

Keep your girls in place while you're having fun in the sun! Designed for small and large busts, this triangle style top features a wireless, double-lined construction that has adjustable shoulder straps and back ties to ensure the perfect fit.

 

$45
Gooseberry Intimates

So Chic Bottom - White

Offering medium coverage, these double-lined, low-rise thong bottoms will help you feel confident and comfortable while you're lounging poolside or taking a dip in the ocean.

 

$35
Gooseberry Intimates

Ready for more celeb-loved fashion? Check out Porsha Williams' favorite Amazon fashion finds for fall.

