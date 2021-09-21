EmmysE! GlambotKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Premiere Finally Reveals Which Pros the Celebs Are Paired With

In the Sept. 20 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, the professional dancers were paired up with the celebrity contestants. See the full list of couples here!

The stars have found their better halves.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 30th season by finally announcing this season's dance pairings. And, as was previously teased, the season 30 pairs have made history, as it features the first same-sex couple. We're, of course, referring to JoJo Siwa being partnered up with returning champion Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Although Siwa had previously hinted at this history-making duo, as, earlier this month, the Dance Moms alum gushed to E! News about her "dream partner," and joked that her girlfriend Kylie didn't want her to get too close to one pro dancer.

She exclusively dished on Daily Pop, "Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, 'Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus.'"

Siwa also revealed that DWTS gave her the option to have either a male or female partner, adding, "I think it's so untraditional, and it's amazing."

Of course, it wasn't just the Siwa-Johnson Chmerkovskiy pairing that was confirmed in the premiere episode. We were also surprised to see that Brian Austin Green is in fact dancing with dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess. The couple that sways together stays together, right?

For a closer look at the celebs and the professional dancers they're paired with, scroll through the images below!

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28

ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28

ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points

ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24

Ed Herrera via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24

ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Maarten de Boer
The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 24

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21

Laretta Houston/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Maarten de Boer
Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13

