All the Details on Christina Haack's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Joshua Hall

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Third time's the charm!

Hours ago on Monday, Sept. 20, Christina Haack announced her engagement to Joshua Hall. The Southern California-based real estate agent proposed to the HGTV star following a whirlwind romance that began earlier this year.

Christina, who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and television personality Ant Anstead, is now rocking a radiant-cut diamond and platinum ring, which jeweler Benny Hayoun of Benny and the Gems tells E! News is worth an estimated $200,000.

The 5-carat sparkler was hand-picked by Joshua, who Benny says played an integral role in bringing Christina's dream ring to fruition.

"He knew exactly what she wanted," the jeweler explains. "He was confident and wanted to pick the best ring he could. He wanted the perfect diamond for her."

Benny reveals that it took five days to complete the handmade ring, which Joshua "insisted" was designed with raw metal instead of in a lab. "He wanted it to be sentimental in that way," he notes.