Kevin Bacon Airs Kyra Sedgwick’s Dirty Laundry By Posting Her Thong Bejeweled With Cheeky Message

Kevin Bacon was less than six degrees away from being in the dog house after his wife Kyra Sedgwick saw his latest Instagram post.

Kevin Bacon just put a spotlight on some of his wife's best assets.

Taking to Instagram, the Footloose actor revealed how he and Kyra Sedgwick continue to keep their romance alive after being married for over 30 years. Hint: They both like to leave a little mystery.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Kevin, 63, shared a cheeky photo of the bedazzled thong he found while washing clothes. The lacy lingerie belonged to none other than the 56-year-old actress, as the underwear was monogrammed—in silver rhinestones, of course!—with the actor's initials.

"Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises," the Mystic River star captioned the picture, to which Kyra replied, "Thanks for airing my dirty laundry [winky face and red heart emoji]."

Kevin's followers got a kick out of his post, with one user commenting, "I have that same pair."

"Now that's love," another person responded, with someone else hilariously adding, "I think those should be hand washed!"

Kevin isn't the only one to reveal intimate details about their relationship.

Back in January, Kyra told Jimmy Kimmel that her husband gave her an "agonizing" bikini wax while they were hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It became clear at one point to me and to both of us that I needed a bikini line wax," she candidly discussed during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Part of me was like, ‘How hard can it be?'"

The Call Your Mother star explained that her husband is "incredibly handy" and "really good at a lot of things," so she assumed he'd know how to use a wax kit. Unfortunately, she was mistaken.

"There were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing?'" she recalled. "He's like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!'"

She shared more details about the experience, saying, "You have to use a small piece of cloth. It was too big, so you're ripping off too much hair at one time, and it's agonizing. It's agonizing, and also if you're not pulling it in the right directions, it won't get off. And when you can't pull it off, that's when you need to call 911."

Mishaps aside, the Hollywood couple has clearly found the key to a successful marriage.

It was just weeks ago that the two lovebirds celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary, with Kevin writing on Instagram, "Here's to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial. Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

Kyra added, "Love you so.."

