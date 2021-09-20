Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of the Unforgettable Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

Watch : 2021 Emmys: The Fiercest Fashion

What goes into planning an outfit for the Emmys? According to these celebrity stylists, quite a lot.

From the designer to the fit, the jewels to the shoes, no detail is overlooked when it comes to crafting an award show-ensemble. And all that hard work paid off based on the red-carpet display on Sunday, Sept. 19, which marked the in-person return of television's big night after an unprecedented virtual event last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed to the nines in custom designer looks, the nominees, presenters and guests spared no glamour for the special—and for some life-changing—event.

At every turn, someone was sporting jaw-dropping jewels, like Kathryn Hahn's Briony Raymond emerald-and-diamond necklace, or a vibrant outfit—Michaela Coel's monochromatic yellow rings a bell.

Looking at their perfectly put-together outfits, you would never know some of those looks were plagued by shipping problems or inspired by a since-changed hair color.

Fortunately, you've come to the right place because E! News has the behind-the-scenes details on all the looks that made a splash on Emmys night.