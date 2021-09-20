2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of the Unforgettable Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

Whether it was Mandy Moore's gown straight off the runway or Yara Shahidi's custom green Dior dress, there was plenty of standout style at the 2021 Emmys.

By Zanna Roberts Rassi, Samantha Schnurr Sep 20, 2021 8:10 PM
What goes into planning an outfit for the Emmys? According to these celebrity stylists, quite a lot. 

From the designer to the fit, the jewels to the shoes, no detail is overlooked when it comes to crafting an award show-ensemble. And all that hard work paid off based on the red-carpet display on Sunday, Sept. 19, which marked the in-person return of television's big night after an unprecedented virtual event last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Dressed to the nines in custom designer looks, the nominees, presenters and guests spared no glamour for the special—and for some life-changing—event. 

At every turn, someone was sporting jaw-dropping jewels, like Kathryn Hahn's Briony Raymond emerald-and-diamond necklace, or a vibrant outfit—Michaela Coel's monochromatic yellow rings a bell.

Looking at their perfectly put-together outfits, you would never know some of those looks were plagued by shipping problems or inspired by a since-changed hair color. 

Fortunately, you've come to the right place because E! News has the behind-the-scenes details on all the looks that made a splash on Emmys night. 

For all the scoop courtesy of E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi, just keep scrolling!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Michaela Coel

The first-time Emmy winner's vibrant custom gown by Christopher John Rogers was topped with a six-foot bow. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

The Pose nominee paid homage to both old and new Hollywood, stylist Katie Bofshevor said, in an Atelier Versace gown. The actress actually sketched the initial idea for the dress, which eventually became the final look that debuted on the red carpet. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid's Tale star went "bronzed, cool and sexy" for her first nomination, stylist Elizabeth Saltzman said, in a Tom Ford tank dress pulled straight off the runway. As for the actress' shoes, they matched the ones from Ford's fashion show, but were made custom to fit the star's feet. 

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Yara Shahidi

With help from stylist Jason Bolden, the actress channeled Dorothy Dandridge and old-school Hollywood in a custom green off-the-shoulder Dior dress paired with a Cartier necklace featuring 170 emeralds and more than 200 diamonds. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country nominee's custom silk gauze Dior Couture gown was the result of two months, four fittings and two corsets, her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn said. "Jurnee gasped when she tried this on—we all did!"

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star's bright red gown made its way onto the actress after appearing on Carolina Herrera's runway in New York City on Sept. 9. After some major shipping issues, her stylist Kevin Michael Ericson explained, the garment finally arrived in Los Angeles a day before the award show. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn

The WandaVision nominee's belted Lanvin jumpsuit was the first look stylists Jill and Jordan requested after the actress' nomination. The duo paired the one-piece with Tamara Mellon heels and completed the look with a $1 million emerald and diamond Briony Raymond necklace. 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emma Corrin

The Crown nominee sported a custom Miu Miu look on the red carpet. As stylist Harry Lambert explained of the unique look, "The most memorable are those that take a risk and have fun! We wanted to take the hyper femme color of yellow and make it strong and powerful. We like to have a little humor in the styling."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kerry Washington

When it came to the star's custom slip dress by ETRO—complete with a lace-up corset and De Beers jewelry—less was more. "I rarely decide on jewelry until they are fully dressed," stylist Law Roach said. "Then we play around to see what feels right before she walks out the door."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

The Genius: Aretha nominee channeled her "inner rockstar" in a custom, multi-colored Louis Vuitton creation, stylist Jason Bolden said. "Imagine a performance of Diana Ross meets Prince!" As for the actress' dazzling necklace, it was actually two Roberto Coin leather bracelets Bolden joined together to create the accessory. 

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Juno Temple

The Ted Lasso star, who plays character Keeley Jones, was dressed as the "couture version of Keeley" in an icy blue Atelier Versace gown, her stylist Erin Walsh said. "It was her dream to wear Versace!"

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Allison Janney

"This look was originally designed to tie back to her natural silver hair," stylist Tara Swennen said of the actress' custom Azzi & Osta gown, which was paired with Buccellati jewels. "But she decided to switch back to brunette at the last minute!" 

