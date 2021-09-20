Inside Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Houston With Stormi Webster

Getting ready to expand the fam!
Kylie Jenner and her growing baby bump recently jetted off to Travis Scott's hometown of Houston, Texas to visit with Scott's family ahead of welcoming baby no. 2. The couple, along with three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, spent the past weekend in Houston, visiting the local city zoo and enjoying quality time together.
A source exclusively told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news with Travis' family" after publicly announcing they were expecting again on Sept. 7.
Soon-to-be father of two Travis recently gushed about parenthood. "[Stormi] is so fire because she goes to sleep now," Travis explained in a Sept. 13 cover story with CR Men. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], more like self-discipline."
As an E! News insider previously explained, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Astroworld rapper are "completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family" with a second baby. "Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."