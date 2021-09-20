Inside Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Houston With Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings With Baby No. 2

Getting ready to expand the fam!

Kylie Jenner and her growing baby bump recently jetted off to Travis Scott's hometown of Houston, Texas to visit with Scott's family ahead of welcoming baby no. 2. The couple, along with three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, spent the past weekend in Houston, visiting the local city zoo and enjoying quality time together.

A source exclusively told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news with Travis' family" after publicly announcing they were expecting again on Sept. 7.

"Kylie spent the weekend in Houston with Travis and his family," the insider explained. "They brought Stormi to visit and had a lot of family time catching up. They wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news now that it's out in the open and show everyone Kylie's bump ."