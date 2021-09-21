2021's Beauty Advent Calendars Are Here — Get Yours Before They Sell Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for beauty lovers everywhere. It may not seem like it now, but the holidays will be here before you know it. There's no better way to count down to Christmas than using an advent calendar. We absolutely love seeing what kinds of goodies we get each day, and it's even better when it's a calendar full of products from our favorite beauty brands.
From Lookfantastic to Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury to L'Occitane, there are so many amazing advent calendars to get excited about in 2021. Each year, the offerings just keep getting bigger and better. Depending on the calendar you choose, you can get a variety of products from makeup to skincare to haircare. They make the perfect holiday gifts for yourself.
If you want to get your hands on one, we suggest acting fast. Beauty advent calendars are limited and tend to sell out very quickly. These are something you really don't want to miss out on, especially if you're someone who loves getting a great deal on luxe products.
We've rounded up all the must-have beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021. Check those out below.
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Get yourself into the holiday season with Sephora's Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar. It comes with 24 boxes full of beauty surprises including coconut water cleansing wipes, charcoal nose strips, and eyeshadows.
Lookfantastic Advent Calendar
If you had to get just one beauty advent calendar this year, this is the one to get. Lookfantastic's Advent Calendar is filled with products worth over $500 and has sold out every year for the past six years. Some brands included in this season's calendar are NARS, Shideido, Aveda and Kate Somerville.
Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Advent Calendar
This 24-piece beauty advent calendar from QVC features a wide variety of products from some awesome skincare and beauty brands. You'll get products from Beekman 1802, Lancer, Too Faced, Bumble and bumble., Benefit Cosmetics, and more.
Rituals 24-Pc. The Ritual Of Advent Countdown To Christmas Calendar Set
Treat yourself this year to The Ritual Of Advent Countdown To Christmas Calendar Set. It comes with luxury soaps, shower gels, body mists, and more. Share these with friends and family, or keep them all to yourself.
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
You'll get all the skincare essentials you'll ever need in the No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar from Elemis.
NYX Gimme Super Stars! Holiday Advent Calendar
NYX Cosmetics' Gimme Super Stars! Holiday Advent Calendar features some of its bestselling products in both mini and full-sizes. You'll get a nice selection of lip creams, glosses, and colorful eyeshadows.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Put together a glam look for all the holiday parties you'll be attending with Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar. It comes with three full-sized makeup and skincare products, including our favorite Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium.
L’Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
This is one of three advent calendars L'Occitane has come out with this year. The Premium Advent Calendar features 24 top-tier L'Occitane must-haves including their bestselling Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.
L’Occitane Signature Advent Calendar
The Signature Advent Calendar will be one of your highlights for December. Each day you'll be treated to a selection of high-quality products for your face, skin, and hair.
L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar
L'Occitane's Classic Advent Calendar is the perfect way to try out the brand as you'll get 24 of its most-loved products. We guarantee, you're going to fall in love with them all.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Give yourself a gorgeous glow this holiday season with the Advent Calendar 2021 from Dr. Barbara Sturm. It's a really great value considering that The Face Cream, which is included, costs more than half the price of the advent calendar.
Ciaté London Mini Mani Month 2021
Your nails will be looking extra cute all December long with Ciaté London's Mini Mani Month 2021. It comes with 22 mini-sized Plant Pots, one full-size, and a deluxe mini Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer.
BeautyPro 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar
In the middle of all the holiday craziness, it's important to practice self-care. Take some time to yourself each day with the surprises you'll get with BeautyPro's 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar.
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes After Advent Calendar
We know how sad and empty it can feel to open up the very last day of your advent calendar. Sephora released a post-holiday or after-Advent calendar to keep the celebration going.
