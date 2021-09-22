Garcelle Beauvais Is Not Having Lisa Rinna's "Shady" Digs in Dramatic RHOBH Preview

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais Stunned By Erika Jayne Lashing Out at Her

Reaping what you sow.

For Garcelle Beauvais, her two seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have come with plenty of ups and downs with her co-stars. And now, a recent sit down with on-again, off-again frenemy Lisa Rinna is turning into a major fight.

After Garcelle told Lisa she felt like she didn't look out for her as a friend, Lisa is ready to give Garcelle some advice on being more engaged with their pals. During this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Sept. 22, Lisa calls out Garcelle's approach to her relationships over tense dinner.

"Garcelle, let me ask you a real question," Lisa starts. "You have shared that you don't feel comfortable in this group..."

Garcelle clarifies, "I didn't say I didn't feel comfortable. I said I didn't feel accepted."

Lisa says, "OK, you didn't feel accepted. Do you like the women at this table?"

"Absolutely. Some more than others," Garcelle states.