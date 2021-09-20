Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Twins: See Her Shocked Reaction

Watch : Ashley Graham on What Christian Siriano Brought to the Fashion Industry

Surprise! Ashley Graham will soon be a mother of three.

Two months after announcing her pregnancy, the supermodel revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting not one but two babies. In a sweet video posted to Instagram on Sept. 20, Ashley and Justin can first be seen reading the results of her pregnancy tests. Then, things take an unexpected turn in a later clip when, during a doctor's appointment, Ashley realizes she's having twins!

"Is that twins?" she asks the doctor. "That's a penis...and that's a girl."

However, the doctor quickly corrects Ashley, noting she's actually having two boys. "Are you serious?" Ashley, who is already mom to 20-month-old son Isaac Ervin, replies. "We're going to have three boys!"

Ashley, 33, first shared her pregnancy news with the world in July, posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she captioned the pic, taken by Justin. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."