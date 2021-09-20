See Amelia Hamlin Apologize to Dad Harry Hamlin for Her See-Through Look

Watch : Lisa Rinna "Tried Hard" to Support Amelia Dating Scott Disick

Don't worry about Harry!

In a hilarious Instagram screenshot of family texts between Amelia Hamlin and her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the model apologized on Sept. 20 for her barely-there gown that went viral on Sept. 19.

Amelia left little to the imagination in a stunning mesh sequin ensemble, worn to a London Fashion Week party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London. With a halter top that did not cover her breasts to a high-slit skirt, Amelia rocked the almost-nude look perfectly.

"Free the nipple I guess," she joked on Instagram Stories at the time.

Now, Amelia is clearing up what her parents actually think of her daring dressing!

Amelia texted her parents (saved as Mom, Delilah Hamlin and Harry Hamlin in her phone contacts), writing, "sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa voiced her support, responding, "I just saw lol, it's fashionnnn."

Amelia captioned the exchange, "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," and shared the screenshot on Sept. 20.