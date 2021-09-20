The Future of The Queen’s Gambit Revealed

Watch : "The Queen's Gambit" Cast Reacts to Emmy Win!

Consider this a draw.



After the highly successful first season of The Queen's Gambit, it's only natural that fans and chess fanatics were looking forward to another season. However, it appears the game ends here, according to showrunner Scott Frank.



"I'm so sorry," Scott told reporters Sept. 19 after taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. "I hate disappointing anyone…I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry, or let me put it differently, I'm terrified that if we tried to tell more, we would ruin what we've already told."



Just four weeks after its premiere in October 2020, the coming-of-age drama became Netflix's most watched scripted miniseries and its top show in over 60 countries. Not only did The Queen's Gambit—which follows the rise of orphaned chess prodigy Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy)—rack up views, but it also nabbed countless accolades, including winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 2021 Emmys.