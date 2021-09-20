Gisele Bündchen Defends Doutzen Kroes Amid Criticism Over Anti-Vaccine Comments

Watch : The Real Reason Why Gisele Bundchen Left Victoria's Secret

Gisele Bündchen is giving her support to Doutzen Kroes after the Dutch model faced criticism for her anti-vaccine comments.



In a lengthy Instagram post on Sept. 18, Doutzen announced that she will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine and immediately faced a backlash. Gisele then chimed in with words of support for the model.



"I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person," she wrote. "I can't believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many people's hearts. Hate is not the answer. The only way we can create a better world is through compassion and acceptance."



She added, "I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever." Doutzen has since responded to Gisele's comment, writing, "So beautifully said! Thank you, sweet Gisele!"