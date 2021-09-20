Every History-Making Moment of the 2021 Emmys

Watch : 2021 Emmys: Must-See Moments

That's a wrap!

In a year when the only predictable constant was unpredictability, the Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at Los Angeles' L.A. Live on Sept. 19, sure stayed on trend. From the red carpet to the star-studded after-parties and all the awards and viral moments in between, the 73rd annual celebration of the small screen did not disappoint.

There were some predictable wins: The Crown won the most Emmys among the dramas with 11 awards, The Queen's Gambit led the limited series with another 11 and beloved comedy Ted Lasso received seven statues. All three also won the top prize in their categories.

But there were many surprising-in-the-best-possible-way moments, too. RuPaul made history when he won his 11th Emmy, making him the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history. In addition, I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for limited series writing.