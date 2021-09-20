2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
EmmysE! GlambotKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Every History-Making Moment of the 2021 Emmys

The Hollywood stars were shining just a little bit brighter at this year’s Emmys, as artists broke records left and right.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 20, 2021 12:28 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebrities2021 Emmy Awards
Watch: 2021 Emmys: Must-See Moments

That's a wrap!

In a year when the only predictable constant was unpredictability, the Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at Los Angeles' L.A. Live on Sept. 19, sure stayed on trend. From the red carpet to the star-studded after-parties and all the awards and viral moments in between, the 73rd annual celebration of the small screen did not disappoint.

There were some predictable wins: The Crown won the most Emmys among the dramas with 11 awards, The Queen's Gambit led the limited series with another 11 and beloved comedy Ted Lasso received seven statues. All three also won the top prize in their categories. 

But there were many surprising-in-the-best-possible-way moments, too. RuPaul made history when he won his 11th Emmy, making him the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history. In addition, I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for limited series writing.

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Emmys

To see more history-making moments at the 2021 Emmys, scroll on.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
RuPaul

RuPaul took home three Emmys this year: one for Outstanding Competition Program, one for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and one for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. This brought the RuPaul's Drag Race host and executive producer's grand total to 11, making him the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history.

"Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul said during his acceptance speech. "You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life—even more difficult today. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!"

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel—the star, creator and writer for I May Destroy You—won her first Emmy at the award show and took home the trophy in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. According to The New York Times, she is the first Black woman to win an Emmy for limited series writing.

"Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable. I dare you," she said during her acceptance speech. "In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible. For visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence….I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jean Smart

Jean Smart received an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance on Hacks. This marked the star's fourth Emmy win. Over the years, Smart has also taken home a trophy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance on Samantha Who? and won two Emmys in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her roles as Lana Gardner and Lorna Lenley on Frasier.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Smart and Betty White are now the only actresses to have guest, supporting and lead actress Emmys in the comedy categories.

During her acceptance speech, Smart, who was also up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role on Mare of Easttown, took a moment to honor her late husband Richard Gilliland.

"Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband Richard Gilliland, who passed away six months yesterday," she said. "I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so that I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I've had." 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis, star and executive producer of Ted Lasso, took home two Emmys: one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and one for Outstanding Comedy Series. He is the first lead actor in a freshman comedy to win both awards.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez, who played Blanca Evangelista on FX's Pose, was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, making her the first transgender star to receive a nod in a lead acting category.

Netflix
Netflix

Netflix took home a whopping 44 Emmys this year. According to Variety, this marked the first time the streaming service has won more Emmys than any other network or platform. HBO/HBO Max followed with 19 trophies, and Disney+ came in with 14.

Disney+
Marvel

WandaVision marked Marvel Studios' first foray into short-form series. The show picked up three Emmys this year—including for Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Fantasy Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics—and made the studio an official Emmy winner for the first time.

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Murdaugh Family Murder: Everything to Know About the Gripping Mystery

3

Gabby Petito's Family Shares Messages After Her Body Is Believed Found

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Murdaugh Family Murder: Everything to Know About the Gripping Mystery

3

Gabby Petito's Family Shares Messages After Her Body Is Believed Found

4

Adam Driver Is Called Out During Last Week Tonight's Emmys Win

5

The 9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Emmys