RuPaul Makes Emmys History With Most Wins By a Black Artist

RuPaul's trophy case grew to historic proportions after the 2021 Emmy Awards.

With RuPaul's Drag Race nabbing the prize for Outstanding Competition Program at the annual ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 19, RuPaul collected his 11th career Emmy to break the record as the Black artist with the most wins.

"Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world," the 60-year-old performer shared during his acceptance speech. "You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life."

The star continued, "This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru."

RuPaul, who did not acknowledge breaking the record, snapped his previous tie with Donald A. Morgan, who has 10 Emmys. Donald is a below-the-line veteran who has earned multiple Outstanding Cinematography wins for his work on Netflix's The Ranch, as well as winning back in the 1990s for his lighting direction on ABC's Home Improvement.