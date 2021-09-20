The 9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Emmys

Watch : 2021 Emmys: Must-See Moments

The 2021 Emmy Awards ceremony found a way to keep us constantly wowed, even if the selection of winners wasn't always surprising.

During the annual celebration of all things television-related on Sunday, Sept. 19, voters made it fairly clear which shows they liked the most. After all, Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, Mare of Easttown and The Crown were among the big winners, as they all picked up multiple trophies.

However, there were still plenty of moments that left viewers having trouble believing what they just watched. After all, with Cedric the Entertainer serving as host, the night got fans talking right from the start, as he and a slew of other stars grabbed the mic to rap new lyrics for late musician Biz Markie's classic anthem "Just a Friend."

Other television personalities who made their presences known throughout the night were Conan O'Brien, Michaela Coel, Jason Sudeikis and the cast of last year's big winner, Schitt's Creek.